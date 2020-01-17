2020 Race for the Cure now set

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A race that honors breast cancer survivors in Region 8 will be having its fourth annual event this spring.
The 2020 Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure will be held April 25 at Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro. The event will start at 7:30 a.m. with opening ceremonies, followed by a survivor’s parade at 8:15 a.m. and the 5K run or walk at 9 a.m.
The race raised about $390,000 last year for programs that help educate people about breast cancer, with officials hopeful that this year’s event can help even more.
“Our goal this year is to raise $400,000 to help bring that money back about 75 percent of that money to Northeast Arkansas and our local grantees in the 18 counties surrounding Jonesboro,” Sarah Tipton, director of Komen Arkansas, said.
Honorary survivor Kesha Haggans said the event gives people an opportunity to learn.
“Sometimes you think you’re just going through something by yourself and once you can connect with people, it’s like ‘oh, yeah, I just went there’," Haggans said. “I just talked to someone and we didn’t know we had the same doctor. We just found out we had the same surgeon, so just connecting with women, I think, is the biggest thing I like about the race.”
Anyone interested in participating can register at NEA Baptist Memorial Hospital or visit the Komen Arkansas website.
