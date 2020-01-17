Red Wolves men’s basketball falls in overtime at Appalachian State

The Red Wolves led by three, 72-69, with under a minute to play, but Appalachian State converted a 3-pointer with 11 seconds left to force overtime. The Mountaineers led 81-79 with 18.1 seconds to play with the ball, but A-State forced a five-second in bounds violation to get the ball back with a chance to tie or take the lead. Fields was fouled with 5.3 seconds remaining and went to the line for two shots and hit the first, but the second rimmed off and Appalachian State hit both free throws to lead by three with two seconds left. Johnson had a clean look from half court as time expired but the shot hit the back iron resulting in the 83-80 decision.