Residents describe storm’s power surge damaging property

REYNO, Ark. (KAIT) - A town struck by last weekend's storms is suffering from major damage you can only see on the inside of homes.
An electrical surge caused by lightning has many Reyno citizens talking.
Entergy supplies and services the power to the city and say one or more lightning strikes damaged several appliances, homes, and businesses in the area.
Larry Burrow says he lost a total of 16 items from the electric surge.
"It was a massive, massive surge,” he says.
Mayor Vicki Edington says 90 percent of residents had damage of some sort.
“I was sitting in the house when all the lightbulbs all started blowing,” Burrow says.
The chaos all began Friday night when a storm blew through, bringing wind, lightning, and rain to the small community.
A fire engulfed a house, taking all the owner’s belongings. The fire department did save a folded veterans’ flag and some scrapbooks.
However, a piece of paper with Bible Scripture on it is partially charred but survived.
Mayor Edington says the town is ready to get some answers.
“There are people in this town who don't even have any insurance. What are they going to do?” Burrow says.
Lots of people living in Reyno have low income, according to Mayor Edington.
Calls have been made to Entergy to file claims. Matt Faries with Entergy says the events were deemed an act of God, leaving them with no liability.
"I just feel like Entergy needs to step up and at least correspond with the people and let them know what's going on instead of leaving us in the dark and be on our own,” Burrow says.
Mayor Vicki Edington says she’s talked with State Rep. Joe Jett, who told her this issue will be solved.
