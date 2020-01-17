Sheriff warns of threats against law enforcement from prison gangs

INDEPENDENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Independence County Sheriff’s Office is warning the public, and law enforcement, of violent threats they say, is coming from prison gangs.
In a Facebook post, the sheriff’s department wrote that they had received information on individuals making threats to burn houses and shoot law enforcement as they exit their home.
Investigators are interviewing suspects, and say the threats are possibly coming from a prison gang.
If you have any information in regards to this please contact the Independence County Sheriff’s Department.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.