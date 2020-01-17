1st place A-State women face Little Rock, A-State men travel to Coastal Carolina Saturday

Caleb Fields is the only Division I freshman (as of Jan. 16) to average at least 11.0 points (11.6), 3.0 rebounds (3.3), 3.0 assists (3.7) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.8) turnovers per game (26 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 12-2 when shooting 40 percent or better and 11-2 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have 11 games with 14 or more assists this season after having seven such games last season over 31 games played. A-State has been outscored 658-590 in the first half this season (-3.6 PPG) and has been outscored 297-249 (6.0 PPG) in the first half of league games.