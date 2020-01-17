1st place A-State women face Little Rock, A-State men travel to Coastal Carolina Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
Arkansas State women’s basketball (7-9, 4-1 Sun Belt) at Little Rock (5-11, 3-2 Sun Belt)
Saturday, January 18 • 2:00 PM • Little Rock, Ark. • Jack Stephens Center • ESPN+
Riding a four-game winning streak, Arkansas State is set to renew its in-state rivalry with Little Rock at 2 p.m. Saturday at the Jack Stephens Center. Action will be broadcast live on ESPN+, while the radio broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network at 95.3 The Ticket.
Arkansas State has had three or more players score in double figures in 10 of its 16 games so far this season. Since the 2012-13 season, Arkansas State is 91-41 (.689) when three or more players score in double figures. In A-State’s seven wins, the Red Wolves have posted a 69.9% assist percentage (123 assists to 176 made baskets). Saturday’s game is the 69th meeting all-time between Arkansas State and Little Rock, with A-State holding a 45-23 advantage in the series.
Arkansas State has forced 18 or more turnovers in eight of the last nine contests. A-State has forced double-digit turnovers in all but two games this season. When A-State is victorious, five players average in double figures: Peyton Martin (14.3), Jireh Washington (13.1), Payton Tennison (12.5), Morgan Wallace (12.4) and Jada Ford (10.9). Wallace also nearly averages a double-double at 9.6 rebounds per game in those seven wins.
This season, through 16 games, A-State has been among the nation’s best at getting to the free-throw line, ranking fourth in the league (35th nationally) with 337 free-throw attempts. According to HerHoopStats.com, the Red Wolves rank 23rd nationally (out of 351 teams) in Free Throw Rate (% of two-point scoring attempts including all free throw trips that result in a free throw trip) with a 20.7 percent clip.
Arkansas State’s 2019 roster features six players from the state of Arkansas, including two local products from Jonesboro (Starr Taylor and Mya Love). Maggie Mahan (Center Ridge), Peyton Martin (Pine Bluff), Payton Tennison (Valley Springs) and Morgan Wallace (Little Rock) are the other four Natural State products. That total ties Arkansas for the most among the five Division I programs in the state.
Arkansas State men’s basketball (12-7, 4-4 Sun Belt) at Coastal Carolina (11-8, 4-4 Sun Belt)
Saturday, January 18 • 1:00 PM (CT) • Conway, S.C. •HTC Center • ESPN+
The 2019-20 campaign marks the program’s 92nd season with the Red Wolves amassing a 1,219-1,174 all-time record (.509) dating back to the inaugural 1926-27 season. Eight players have combined for 62 double-figure scoring output games, 21 of which have been by a player coming off the bench. A-State is 9-1 this season and is 31-5 under head coach Mike Balado, when scoring 65 points before its opponent.
Caleb Fields is the only Division I freshman (as of Jan. 16) to average at least 11.0 points (11.6), 3.0 rebounds (3.3), 3.0 assists (3.7) per game and fewer than 2.0 (1.8) turnovers per game (26 players, regardless of classification, average those numbers this season). A-State is 12-2 when shooting 40 percent or better and 11-2 when scoring 65 or more points this season. The Red Wolves have 11 games with 14 or more assists this season after having seven such games last season over 31 games played. A-State has been outscored 658-590 in the first half this season (-3.6 PPG) and has been outscored 297-249 (6.0 PPG) in the first half of league games.
