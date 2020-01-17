Suspect arrested after SCU finds 2 pounds of meth in motel room

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - When agents of the Jonesboro Police Department’s Street Crimes Unit knocked on the door of a local motel room, little did they know they would walk away with a suspect in custody and more than two pounds of meth.
On Thursday, Jan. 16, officers responded to a report of “CS activity” at the Rodeway Inn, 2300 S. Caraway.
When they arrived, according to the probable cause affidavit, SCU agents could smell “the strong odor of marijuana” coming from Room 205.
Agents knocked on the door, but no one answered.
Instead of leaving, investigators hung around until they saw a woman and a man, identified as Daryl Little, 38, of Metairie, Louisiana, leave the room and go in different directions.
Officers stopped Little, who had rented the room, and executed a search warrant.
Inside the room, officers reported finding four bags of suspected meth weighing 927 grams (2.04 pounds) in a duffle bag.
They also found a digital scale and debit card inside the bag, the court documents stated.
Officers reportedly located a 2-gram bag of marijuana on the floor.
SCU agents arrested Little and took him to the Craighead County Detention Center.
On Friday, Little appeared in video court before District Judge Tommy Fowler who found probable cause to charge him with trafficking a controlled substance, a Class Y felony; possession of drug paraphernalia; a Class B felony; and possession of a Schedule VI controlled substance less than 4 ounces, a Class A misdemeanor.
Fowler set Little’s bond at $250,000 cash/surety and ordered him to appear in circuit court on Feb. 28.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.