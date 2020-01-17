Teacher on administrative leave as investigation continues

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A teacher with the Jonesboro School District has been placed on administrative leave with pay as school officials continue to investigate a report the teacher may have sent two unprofessional photos to female students over Snapchat.
School officials said in a media release that they received information Jan. 9 about the situation and immediately started an investigation.
The teacher, whose name was not released, was placed on administrative leave with pay Jan. 9.
Officials said they are taking the investigation seriously and are investigating.
“The investigation has continued with interviews of students and parents and evaluation of the information uncovered. It is expected that the investigation will be completed in the next few days. The teacher involved remains on administrative leave with pay and is not permitted on campus,” Jonesboro school officials said in the media release. “Due to the employee protections afforded under Arkansas law, the school district and its superintendent can have no further comment at this time.”
However, officials said the investigation “has not found evidence of sexual conduct or sexual photographs.”
“The Jonesboro School District, as it has in the past, is taking this matter seriously and investigating it thoroughly. The safety of our students and integrity of our staff are primary concerns for the district,” officials said in the media release.
