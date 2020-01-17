Woman on quest to find late uncle’s race car

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Tammi Treece-Woolly is a determined woman on a quest.
She wants to find a 1938 Ford coupe.
But she’s not just looking for any car. No, this particular vehicle belonged to her late uncle, Ralph Owen of Weiner.
Back in the early 1960s, Ralph souped up the yellow beast and raced it at George Ray’s Drag Strip in Paragould.
Sadly, Ralph’s glory days on the strip would be short-lived. He died in July of 1964, shortly after his graduation from Weiner High School.
To honor his life, his dad James Owen and Jerry Paul Reddmann raced the Ford to the checkered flag and a first-place win at Lakeland International Raceway in Memphis.
After that, James parked the coupe at the family home.
That’s where it sat when the 1973 tornado tore through, Tammi said.
The car survived the storm unscathed.
Several years later, after James died, Tammi’s grandmother Evelyn sold the car.
But nobody in the family remembers who bought it or where it wound up.
Now, after all these years, Tammi is on a quest to track down the cruiser and present it to her brother as a gift.
He was James’s only grandson living at the time of Ralph’s death, she said.
Evelyn offered him the car at one point, but he didn’t have the money to fix it up at the time, Tammi said.
Now, he does.
Tammi says her brother’s wife is willing to buy back the car if they can find it.
Finding the car would mean the world to him.
If you, or someone you know, can help them find this long-lost Ford, email news@kait8.com and we will pass along your information.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.