A-State’s Rugby Club hosts 3rd annual Bubbles and Bingo

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Things got a little bubbly Saturday morning for some competitors as they were raising funds for a good cause.
The Arkansas State University’s Rugby club held its third annual Bubbles and Bingo event at the Cooper Alumni Center, where all proceeds will benefit the team as they prepare for their upcoming season.
A senior player took the time to thank everyone who support him and his team to help reach their goals.
“This is our biggest fundraiser," says senior rugby player George Sharp. "We don’t have a lot of support and anything that we can get, it helps tremendously.”
The Wolves will face Lindenwood University for their first game on Feb. 8th.
