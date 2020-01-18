Eaton has 20 pts, Arkansas State rallies from 12 down to beat Coastal Carolina

“I’m to the point where I’ve thrown my hands up and accepted that this is who we are,” said A-State head coach Mike Balado. “I’ve told the guys this is who we are and we just have to come back. We keep doing it and it’s hard to get guys up for a game two nights after a tough loss on the road, but our guys are so resilient. We are a very good bounce back team and we didn’t let it affect us today. We didn’t shoot the ball great, but our bench saved the game. Christian Willis was phenomenal today, phenomenal defensively and phenomenal making some big shots.”