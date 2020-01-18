5A Basketball teams rally around official who has colon cancer

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Eight basketball rivals are putting their differences to the side for one night they call “together playing for BC.”
B.C. is Brian Clark, an official who has been diagnosed with colon cancer and tonight’s games have been dedicated to him.
Brian Clark has officiated games around the state for over 25 years. But, it hasn’t changed his spirit, in fact, he’s still officiating games.
“As a referee, you think I’m just a referee and I’m booed a lot and probably not thought of so well when I’m wearing the striped shirt,” Clark said.
However, it’s easy to say that he’s in plenty of people’s thoughts.
All of the 5A East Basketball teams rocked a “together strong” shirt to honor him and his battle to let him know he’s not alone.
Students even took their time to send encouraging words.
“He comes out here referring these games long nights, he’s obviously pretty strong-minded so I think he can get through it,” Greene County Tech Senior Zane Butler said.
And the whole region is hoping he can get back on that hardwood, raising money through silent auctions and donations.
“Without officials, we don’t have games. They put their time in just like coaches, athletes, and families,” Jonesboro Schools Athletic Director Trey Harding said.
Clark says he has received calls from all over from people he doesn’t even know. Adding that it all is overwhelming and pushing him to keep going.
“It helps my encouragement and my attitude to keep fighting this to the end,” Clark said.
If you missed out on tonight’s fundraisers, there is still an opportunity to help.
An account has been set up to help defray medical expenses for Brian Clark at Focus Bank.
