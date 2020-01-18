Blytheville to enter HGTV Home Town Takeover contest

The city of Blytheville will be entering the HGTV Hometown Takeover contest. (Source: HGTV Home Town Takeover)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 17, 2020 at 10:32 PM CST - Updated January 17 at 10:32 PM

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - An opportunity to spotlight its town to a nationwide audience has chamber officials in Blytheville excited about the situation.

According to a post on the Greater Blytheville Area Chamber of Commerce Facebook page, the city will enter the HGTV Home Town Takeover contest.

The program, hosted by Ben and Erin Napier, is available to cities and towns with a population under 40,000; homes with great architecture waiting to be revealed and having a Main Street area needing a facelift.

Blytheville chamber officials said in the post that Mayor James Sanders has authorized a submission for the city, with Cody Wyatt with the mayor’s office, leading the project.

