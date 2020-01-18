Blytheville K9 Rocko dies

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A longtime former K9 with the Blytheville Police Department died this week, with officials saying the animal provided key service to the public.
According to a post on the Blytheville Police Department Facebook page, Rocko died Thursday due to health issues brought on by age.
The dog was being tended to by his former handler and officials said animals like Rocko and Jonesboro Police Department K9 Gabo, who also died Thursday, helped the public in many ways.
“K-9 Rocko served the citizens of Blytheville for several years before retiring to enjoy a normal peaceful life. The Blytheville Police Department extends our condolences to the Jonesboro Police Department on the loss of K-9 Officer Gabo,” the post noted. “Both were big parts of our Law Enforcement families and will always be remembered for their service.”
