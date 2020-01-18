2020 Cardinals Caravan visited Jonesboro Saturday afternoon

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The birds on the bat flew to NEA once again. The annual Cardinals Caravan made a stop in Jonesboro.
The Mall at Turtle Creek was a sea of red this afternoon. All-MLB pitcher Jack Flaherty headlined the St. Louis contingent. He won 12 games in 2019 including the decider in the NLDS.
Tyler Webb & Justin Williams were the other current Cardinals in town. Webb appeared in 65 games last season out of the bullpen, while Williams had 26 RBI in 36 games with Memphis in 2019.
Cardinal alumni Bo Hart (2003-2004) and Scott Terry (1987-1991) were also at the Caravan along with longtime KMOX broadcaster Tom Ackerman.
