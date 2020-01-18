Families receiving help from Red Cross after severe storms

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly 170 people have received help in recent days from the American Red Cross after severe storms, including tornadoes, hammered Northeast Arkansas.
According to a media release from the American Red Cross, nearly 40 volunteers and staff provided cleanup and comfort kits as well as snacks to people impacted by the weather.
Locally, the volunteers were in Mississippi, Poinsett and St. Francis counties helping out.
Officials said the cleanup kits provide things bleach, mops, brooms, garbage bags and gloves to help remove damaged items while comfort kits have everything from washcloths to mouthwash.
Anyone wishing to help can contact the American Red Cross at 1-800-REDCROSS, text the word REDCROSS to 90999 or visit their website for more details.
