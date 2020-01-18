Gr8Job: Hathcoat becomes honorary reserve deputy in Greene County

PARAGOULD, Ark. (KAIT) - A man who officials say is a big part of Greene County and law enforcement there was honored this week with an honorary reserve deputy badge with the Greene County Sheriff’s Office.
Wesley Hathcoat was at the sheriff’s office Friday helping to raise money for the Paragould Polar Plunge, set for Jan. 25, when Sheriff Steve Franks said he needed help at the department.
Hathcoat then walked back with Franks to his office.
A Facebook post on the department’s website, which has been seen nearly 3,500 times in the past 24 hours, showed the swearing-in.
Franks said Hathcoat’s eyes lit up as he received his badge and paperwork with the department.
Franks said Hathcoat has several friends at the department, including Inv. Tony Williams with the sheriff’s office; and with law enforcement in the county.
