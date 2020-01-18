Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) — Kendrick Nunn scored 22 points to help the Miami Heat top the Oklahoma City Thunder 115-108. Bam Adebayo had 21 points and eight rebounds. Jimmy Butler added 14 points and 10 rebounds to help the Heat win their second straight. Danilo Gallinari scored 27 points and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Dennis Schroder each scored 18 for the Thunder. Miami led 105-83 with eight minutes remaining before the Thunder made a push. Oklahoma City cut the deficit to seven on a 3-pointer by Chris Paul with just over two minutes to play but never got closer.
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — Jimmy Whitt Jr., is making the most of his return to Arkansas. The graduate transfer guard is averaging a career-best 13.8 points per game heading into Saturday's home game against No. 10 Kentucky. He is coming off a career-high 30-point outburst in a 75-55 win against Vanderbilt on Wednesday. He does it all for the Razorbacks. He has played four positions and often brings the ball up the floor. He signed with Arkansas initially out of high school and spent one season under former coach Mike Anderson before transferring to SMU and spending two seasons there.
UNDATED (AP) — The Big 12 continues conference play with second-ranked Baylor trying to protect a perfect conference record. The Bears are 14-1 overall and 4-0 in Big 12 play. They visit Oklahoma State on Saturday. Elsewhere, sixth-ranked Kansas will try to keep pace when they visit Texas. On the women's side, No. 2 Baylor has a tough game against No. 17 West Virginia this weekend.
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — New Missouri State football coach Bobby Petrino says he knew he wouldn't stay retired. Petrino made the comment at his introductory news conference Thursday. Petrino's string of embarrassing foibles at previous coaching stops made him a high-risk proposition at the big schools. He says he is glad to have a job again, even if it's at one of the bottom programs in the second tier of college football. Petrino says one of the things he can teach players is that they always have obstacles to overcome.