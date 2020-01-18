Little Rock man indicted in mail fraud, theft case involving 9/11 fund

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) -A Little Rock man faces nearly a dozen federal charges after both federal and state authorities said he tried to deposit a fraudulent check from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum fund.
According to a media release from Arkansas Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, Malik Akbar’El faces charges including mail fraud, theft of government monies, attempted bank fraud and false statements.
Rutledge said the FBI and the Arkansas Cooperative Disability Investigation Unit investigated Akbar’El, also known as Tyrone David Williams or Skipper David Williams.
Authorities arrested Akbar’El Thursday in Little Rock and he is being held in the Greene County jail in Paragould.
“The joint investigation also revealed Akbar’El attempted to deposit a fraudulent check for nearly $26,000 from the National September 11 Memorial and Museum Fund. Akbar’El told the Telcoe Federal Credit Union teller the check was a settlement associated with his mother,” Rutledge said in the media release.
According to the release, Akbar’El also participated in a reported Ponzi scheme as well.
“(He) began soliciting money in 2016 to invest money with his company promising 300 percent to 480 percent profit return each year. Akbar’El acquired 252 investors who sent him $644,331.22 to invest. However, he invested less than $92,000,” Rutledge said. “While operating the apparent Ponzi scheme, Akbar’El was also collecting Social Security disability benefits totaling nearly $24,000.”
Officials also said Akbar’El lied to an FBI agent, saying he was paying an employee to help him.
“However, the investigation alleges the person was in a relationship with Akbar’El and signed a contract agreeing to pay her 12 percent to 24 percent of his income and his company’s income for five years on a monthly Walmart gift card,” Rutledge said.
Authorities also alleged that Akbar’El had run a business to provide legal, tax and investment services to customers since 2012. However, Rutledge said in the media release that Akbar’El is not and has not been a licensed attorney, noting the Arkansas Securities Department entered a cease and desist order in 2017 against Akbar’El and his companies "to stop recruiting people to invest money with him under false pretenses.”
The Arkansas Supreme Court Committee on Unauthorized Practice of Law also filed suit in 2018, while a circuit judge in Pulaski County ordered him not to practice law in the state, Rutledge said.
