Man killed in one-vehicle crash

RECTOR, Ark. (KAIT) - A Greene County man was killed Friday evening in a one-vehicle crash near the Greene/Clay County line, according to a preliminary fatality report from the Arkansas State Police.
Josh Brian Lucy, 29, Marmaduke was going north in a 2017 Kia Sportage on Clay County Road 406 around 7:40 p.m. Jan. 17 when the crash happened.
The vehicle crossed Clay County Road 406 and struck a large tree. Lucy was pronounced dead at the scene, ASP said.
Officials said the crash happened in the area of Greene County Road 434 and Clay County Road 406.
The weather was raining and the roads were wet at the time of the crash.
