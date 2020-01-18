State Senate District 21 candidates hold heated debate Friday

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The candidates for a state Senate seat that includes most of Craighead County went head to head Friday during a political forum.
Sen. John Cooper and Rep. Dan Sullivan, both of Jonesboro, remained mostly divided during the debate Friday, despite both being in the Republican Party.
Audience members asked questions about several controversial topics, including tax reform and highway funding.
A topic both opponents were clearly divided on was healthcare, specifically Arkansas Works created in 2013 by former Democratic Governor Mike Beebe as the so-called “Private Option."
“I’m absolutely a strong supporter of Arkansas Works, that both benefits our state budget-wise by millions of dollars every year and it also benefits our state on healthcare outcomes,” said Sen. John Cooper.
While Cooper is for the private health insurance coverage Arkansas Works, Sullivan said he was opposed to the program, in part, due to budgetary concerns.
“We are taking money from our most needy to pay for Arkansas Works that is clear, and we’re cutting services for those people to pay for this,” said Sullivan.
Another big talking point Friday was the Stand Your Ground bill, something heavily debated in last year’s session. A Senate bill on the issue was recommended for interim study before adjourning in the 2019 session while a House bill died on the House calendar before adjourning.
Sen. Cooper was the deciding vote in committee last session that prevented the bill from becoming law, Sullivan said in the forum.
However, Cooper said Friday that the bill has nothing to do with the Second Amendment.
“The so-called Stand Your Ground bill is really not a Second Amendment issue, it’s a self-defense issue and we have a really good self-defense law already," said Cooper.
Rep. Sullivan said his opinion on the bill is in opposition to Sen. Cooper.
“You can make all the comments you want but the bottom line is the Democrats and progressive liberals supported John’s position. Republicans support my position, this is a Republican primary,” said Sullivan.
The vote for State Senate seat District 21 will be March 3, 2020.
Since there is no one running for the Democratic party, whoever wins the March primary will win the seat.
