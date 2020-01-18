TRAFFIC ALERT: Jonesboro police, firefighters respond to crash along Red Wolf and East Johnson

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Jonesboro Police Department and Jonesboro Fire Department have responded to a two-vehicle crash with a vehicle in flames at Red Wolf Boulevard and East Johnson Avenue.
According to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant, officers went to the scene around 2:35 p.m. about the crash.
Details are scarce. But officials are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
