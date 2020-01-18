Two arrested in connection with Blytheville shooting

BLYTHEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of Mississippi County residents are facing charges after a shooting early Friday in Blytheville, according to Blytheville police.
Tadarius Daniels, 19, and Everett Jenkins, 23, both of Blytheville, were arrested after Blytheville police went to the 900-block of Webster Street around 2:30 a.m. Jan. 17 about the shooting.
Police found Anthony Love, 21, of Blytheville shot at the home, according to a media release from CID Commander Capt. John Frazier.
Love was taken to a hospital. Authorities then began searching for the suspects in the case, Frazier said.
“Officers located Daniels hiding in a shed on the property and arrested him for questioning in the shooting. Daniels was in possession of a firearm at the time of his arrest,” Frazier said. “Hours later, detectives arrested Jenkins in connection with this shooting. Daniels is no longer a suspect in the shooting but is being held for tampering with physical evidence.”
According to an online booking sheet on the Mississippi County Sheriff’s Office website, Jenkins was arrested on suspicion of battery-1st degree while Daniels was arrested on suspicion of carrying a prohibited weapon.
No bond has been set in the case, which is still under investigation.
Anyone with information on the shooting can call Blytheville police at 870-763-4411 or Blytheville Crime Stoppers at 844-910-STOP. People can also send tips in the case to the Crime Stoppers website, police said.
