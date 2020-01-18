Washington has 20 pts but Arkansas State women’s basketball falls at Little Rock

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
A pair of 20-point scorers led the way on Saturday afternoon for Little Rock, as the Trojans held off Arkansas State 67-58 at the Jack Stephens Center.
The Red Wolves (7-10, 4-2 SBC) shot over 50 percent from the field (52.4 percent) for the second straight game, but 22 turnovers were costly as the Trojans (7-11, 4-2) ended A-State’s four-game winning streak. Kyra Collier (26 points) and Teal Battle (21 points) led Little Rock on the day, as the Trojans outscored the Red Wolves 42-30 in the second half.
“We just didn’t have it today,” head coach Matt Daniel said. “Our energy wasn’t there, we turned the ball over too much, ball movement and execution weren’t there. We just were flat. We just have to be better. (Little Rock) had just gotten beat at home, and they don’t lose a lot at home. Collier was unbelievable from outside. We tried to make adjustments, and we just didn’t have it.”
Jireh Washington led A-State with 23 points on 9-of-12 shooting in addition to 4-of-5 from the free-throw line while also grabbing seven boards. Peyton Martin narrowly missed a double-double with 10 points and nine rebounds. As a team, A-State shot 81.8 percent at the charity stripe, making nine of 11 attempts. The Red Wolves also out-rebounded the Trojans 28-21.
A-State opened with a 2-0 lead on a Martin layup on its first possession of the day and held that lead until Little Rock closed the first quarter on a 5-0 run to lead 14-13 after the opening 10 minutes.
Little Rock held a one-score lead until 8:24 remaining in the half, when Jada Ford drilled a three to tie things up at 18. Ford then found Maggie Mahan on a backdoor layup with 6:39 to go to put the Red Wolves back ahead 20-18. A 5-0 run by Little Rock helped the Trojans back ahead 23-20, forcing an A-State timeout. A layup by Collier with 5:03 left stretched that run out to a 7-0 run and gave the Trojans a 25-20 lead.
The Red Wolves then turned up the heat defensively and held Little Rock scoreless over the last five minutes and closed on an 8-0 run that included threes by Ford and Kayla Williams and an impressive driving layup by Mya Love. A-State held a tight 28-25 lead at halftime after shooting 55 percent from the floor in the first two quarters (60 percent in the second quarter) while holding the Trojans to 40.7 percent.
After Washington opened the second half with a layup to make it 30-25 A-State, the Trojans went on an 8-0 run on jumpers by Battle and Alayzha Knapp to lead 33-30. Trinitee Jackson then halted the run with a layup to make it 33-32. A Washington layup at the 4:36 mark cut the deficit back down to one at 35-34. A-State would stay within a score until the Trojans went on a quarter-ending 7-0 run fueled by Collier to hold a 47-38 lead going into the fourth.
A-State scored the first five points of the fourth quarter on a layup by Love and a three-point play off a turnover by Washington to cut the deficit to 47-43. A Collier three ended the run to make it 50-43 with under eight minutes to go. After another Collier trey to make it an eight-point game, a layup and free throw by Washington cut it back down to five with 4:20 to go.
A 9-1 run then gave the Trojans their largest lead of the day while holding A-State without a field goal for over three minutes until a Washington layup ended the run. The Red Wolves then scored the last four points of the day on baskets by Martin and Washington.
Arkansas State returns to action Thursday, Jan. 23, with a 6:00 p.m. road test at Louisiana. The game in Lafayette will be aired live on ESPN+ while the broadcast can be heard on the EAB Red Wolves Radio Network on 95.3 The Ticket. After taking on the Ragin’ Cajuns, A-State returns to First National Bank Arena the following Saturday, Jan. 25 to host Coastal Carolina at 4 p.m.
