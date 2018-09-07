Even Colder Monday with a Few Flurries

A wave of even colder air is set to move in overnight for the start of the workweek. Monday is expected to be the coldest day since November 12th, 2019, and the coldest day so far this winter. We’ll start in the upper teens/low 20s with sunny skies. Winds will be weaker than they’ve been, but they’ll still drop the wind chill down into the teens. Afternoon temperatures barely get above freezing reaching the mid-30s. Clouds start to increase during the afternoon, and a few snow showers will be possible as a disturbance passes through. Dry air near the surface may absorb any snow before it reaches the ground limiting how many see snow. Regardless, no impact is expected though elevated surfaces like decks or grass could briefly turn white under any heavier snow bands. The best chance for a very light dusting is in Missouri. The cold sticks around for much of the next week with rain chances returning Thursday and Friday.