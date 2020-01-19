John 3:16 Ministries holds annual Winter Blast fundraiser event

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -Hundreds spent their Saturday evening at an event to help benefit those fighting drug and alcohol addictions, changing their lifestyle.
John 3:16 Ministries held its annual Winter Blast at the First National Bank Arena in Jonesboro.
Dinner, live and silent auctions, and live entertainment by well-known Arkansas music group, The Clevery’s, was provided during the big fundraiser.
A graduate of the organization says the program changed his life and he is grateful for the new opportunities it brought him.
“It’s given me a relationship with my mother that I haven’t had in nine years," says organization graduate Hayden Hill.
"It restored my family, my family has walked closely with God in their life, and it’s given me a new hope.”
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.