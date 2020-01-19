Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 1:20 a.m. CST

OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Nebraska man in Kansas officer-involved shooting arrested
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested. Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned. A KBI news release says a Pawnee County sheriff's deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation. The passenger then fled on foot. The KBI says the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and arrested. He had not been shot.
INTERSTATE SHOOTING-KANSAS
2 people shot, injured as they road along Kansas interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are looking for a shooter who injured two people on Interstate 35. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday. The victims told police that a vehicle traveling northeast on the interstate pulled up to their car, then someone inside it began shooting. Police spokesman, Officer Jonathan Westbrook, says the victims were the driver and passenger in the car that was targeted. Westbrook says their injuries appeared not to be life-threatening. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects, nor given a suspected motive for the shooting.
SETTING UTILITY RATES
Kansas rising electric rate-making process favors utilities
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An independent review of Kansas' rising electricity prices shows the process that determines rates favors utilities over consumers and could be improved. According to the Kansas News Service, lawmakers concerned that electricity prices were no longer competitive with neighboring states requested the study by London Economics in a bill passed during the 2019 legislative session. The report concludes there is no single, easy fix, but offers three main suggestions. Legislators in the House and Senate Utilities Committees are expected to be briefed on the report’s findings when the session begins next week.
AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KANSAS
Advocates' hopes high as Kansas heads for medical pot debate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers expect this year to have their most serious debate so far on medical marijuana. They're fueling high hopes for advocates who've been stymied by state's prohibitionist roots and a Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said she would sign a bill. A House committee has committed itself to reviewing the issue, and its members had a brief, informal debate in the year's first meeting earlier this week. Legislators in both parties concede that they're being forced to consider the issue more seriously because conservative neighbors Missouri and Oklahoma legalized the medical use of marijuana through ballot initiatives.
KANSAS SUPREME COURT-VACANCY
Judge, lawyer, AG's staffer finalists for top Kansas court
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Court of Appeals judge, a Lawrence attorney and a veteran prosecutor now working for the attorney general's office are finalists for a state Supreme Court seat. A lawyer-led state nominating commission on Friday sent the candidates' names to Gov. Laura Kelly. She has until March 17 to pick one. The finalists are Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Malone, Lawrence attorney Keynen Wall and Steven Obermeier, who worked three decades as a Johnson County prosecutor before becoming assistant state solicitor general in 2017. A seat on the seven-member court is open because former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired.
SEX FOR RENT
Kansas property managers to pay $160,000 for sex harassment
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — The Department of Justice says a Wichita property manager accused of inappropriately touching female tenants and repeatedly asking them for sex will pay $160,000 in damages and penalties under a settlement. The federal lawsuit alleged Thong Cao sexually harassed tenants since at least 2009 at rental properties he owned or operated in Wichita. His wife was also named in the lawsuit because she owned or co-owned some of the properties. The consent order filed Friday requires them to pay $155,000 to 11 former tenants and a $5,000 civil penalty. It also bars them from managing residential properties in the future.
BOEING 737 MAX-KANSAS
Moody's says Kansas layoffs threaten government tax revenues
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Moody's Investors Service says that layoffs at Spirit AeroSystems are “credit negative” for the city of Wichita, Sedgwick County and local communities because the workforce reduction threatens retail sales. That lowers sales tax revenues that support government budgets. The credit rating service said Friday that most local governments in the Wichita area would be able to weather a short-term economic slowdown stemming from the layoffs. However, it anticipated that workers will move out of the area if the lower staffing at Spirit and other suppliers continues for an extended time.
TWINS INJURED-DEATH
Infant Wichita boy allegedly abused by father dies
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Wichita police say a 2-month old boy who was injured along with his twin sister has died. Wichita police spokesman Charley Davidson says Marrell Williams died Thursday. His twin sister was also hospitalized with a healing broken femur. The children's father, Marlin Williams, was charged earlier this week with three counts of aggravated battery. KAKE-TV reports authorities say the case will be presented to the district attorney's office for upgraded charges. The children were found injured at their Wichita home last Friday. In a second, unrelated case, a 9-month-old Wichita girl who was also injured last Friday died on Wednesday.