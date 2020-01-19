NEA NAIA Roundup (1/18/2020)

Columbia continued to hold a double-digit lead over Lyon until the Scots rallied back in the fourth quarter. A pair of free throws by Marleigh Dodson trimmed the deficit to eight, 57-49, with 6:29 remaining. A quick 9-3 run by the Cougars pushed their lead back up to 14 before Dodson and the Scots pulled back within single digits one more. A three pointer by Liz Henderson and a bucket by Dodson brought the Scots back within seven points, but the Cougars knocked down four of their final five free throws to hold off a comeback attempt for Lyon.