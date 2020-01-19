NEA NAIA Roundup (1/18/2020)

Williams Baptist & Crowley’s Ridge College swept doubleheaders Saturday, while Lyon fell on the road at Columbia.
Williams Baptist (Men) 85, Lindenwood 76
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Cortez King finished the game with six dunks, including five in the first half to lead the Williams Baptist University men's basketball team to an 85-76 victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday afternoon in Walnut Ridge. The Eagles win was their second straight conference win and has gotten them within one game of .500 in the American Midwest Conference.
It was a slow start for WBU as they fell behind by 13 points after ten minutes of play. The Eagles, however, responded in style as Cortez King scored three straight highlight dunks to bring the large crowd in the Southerland-Mabee Center to its feet, launching a 31-8 run by Williams to give the team a 43-33 advantage with 2 minutes remaining in the first half.
WBU never looked back, stretching the lead as high as 18 before eventually winning by a nine-point margin at 85-76.
The Eagles offense was efficient, shooting a remarkable 68 percent on 34-of-50 from the floor, including 6-of-13 from beyond the arc. WBU's defense held the Lynx to 39 percent on field goals, including 12-of-38 from the 3-point range.
Williams finished with 20 assists on 34 made baskets in the game.
Individually, Cortez King was on fire, finishing 10-of-11 from the floor with 24 points. He added eight rebounds to go along with one steal and one assist.
Aaron King brought the crowd to its feet several times with four made 3-point baskets, including a spell of three in two minutes of action. He finished with 21 points on 8-of-12 shooting.
Marquez Chew contributed in every way possible, finishing with eight points, seven assists, seven rebounds and five steals.
Meanwhile, Travon Cobb dropped in 14 points on 5-of-11 shooting.
The win keeps Williams in eighth place in the conference. They hold the final playoff spot by one game over William Woods University while sitting two games below Lyon College, which is in seventh.
Next up, WBU travels to Park University on Jan. 23. Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. in Parkville, Mo. You can follow along all season long at www.wbueagles.com.
Williams Baptist (Women) 71, Lindenwood 66
Press Release from Williams Baptist Athletics
Tia Brazell and Tasia Bland each scored 20 points to help the Williams Baptist University women's basketball team overcome a fourth-quarter deficit on its way to a 71-66 victory over Lindenwood University-Belleville on Saturday afternoon. The home win came against the Lady Lynx, a team receiving votes in the latest NAIA Top 25 Poll.
The Lady Eagles started out strong, outscoring LU-B 21-to-9 in the first ten minutes. Williams forced nine turnovers in the first half while holding the Lady Lynx to 3-of-10 shooting. Meanwhile, WBU made 7-of-16 in the first quarter, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc.
The Lynx came back from the 12-point deficit by outscoring Williams 42-to-28 over the next two quarters. This allowed them to enter the final ten minutes with a two-point advantage.
Lindenwood stretched its lead as high as five points with 3:07 remaining before the Lady Eagles stormed back. WBU finished the game on a 13-3 run to earn the five-point (71-66) victory. WBU forced 13 turnovers over the last 10 minutes of the contest, while only committing four themselves.
For the game, Williams forced 31 turnovers, turning them into 21 points. The team finished with 15 steals and three blocks.
The Lady Eagles made 21-of-63 field goals, finishing with 14 assists on 21 made shots.
Tasia Bland made 7-of-10 from the field, as well as 6-of-10 from the charity stripe. She grabbed seven rebounds to go along with three steals across 31 minutes of action. Tia Brazell made 9-of-10 free-throws on her way to 20 points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals.
Taylor Freeman filled the box score with 10 points, seven assists, five rebounds and two steals.
The win was vital for the American Midwest Conference standings. It moved WBU into a tie for fourth place in the conference. The top four teams will host a playoff game at the end of the regular season. They now are three games out of first place.
Up Next, the Lady Eagles will look for their third straight win as they travel to Parkville, Mo., to play Park University. The game is scheduled for Jan. 23 at 5:30 p.m.
You can keep up with all WBU athletics at www.wbueagles.com.
#15 Columbia 77, #10 Lyon (Women) 67
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The 10th-ranked Lyon College women's basketball team squared off against No. 15 Columbia College in the American Midwest Conference "Game of the Week" on Saturday. The matchup featured the top two teams in the conference as the Scots entered as the lone remaining unbeaten team in AMC play, while CC had just one conference loss this season. A 37-20 advantage at halftime helped the Cougars to a 77-67 win over the Scots.
Columbia College improved to 14-3 (10-1 AMC), while the Scots fell to 15-2 (11-1 AMC). The loss snapped the Scots' winning streak at 13 games.
The Cougars jumped on the Scots early and used a 12-3 run late in the first quarter to take a 20-11 lead following a three-pointer by Bria Jones. Jade Giron added a bucket for the Scots just seconds later to trim the deficit to seven.
The second quarter proved to be the difference in the game as the Cougars outscored the Scots, 17-7, in the period and took a 37-20 advantage into the half.
Columbia continued to hold a double-digit lead over Lyon until the Scots rallied back in the fourth quarter. A pair of free throws by Marleigh Dodson trimmed the deficit to eight, 57-49, with 6:29 remaining. A quick 9-3 run by the Cougars pushed their lead back up to 14 before Dodson and the Scots pulled back within single digits one more. A three pointer by Liz Henderson and a bucket by Dodson brought the Scots back within seven points, but the Cougars knocked down four of their final five free throws to hold off a comeback attempt for Lyon.
Henderson led the Scots with a team-high 16 points, while Dodson added a career-high 15 points off the bench.
The Scots will return to action on Jan. 23 at (RV) Lindenwood-Belleville at 5:30 p.m.
Columbia 65, Lyon (Men) 57
Press Release from Lyon College Athletics
The Lyon College men’s basketball team rallied back from an 11-point deficit in the second half and took a seven-point lead with 8:02 remaining. Columbia College responded in a big way and outscored Lyon, 23-7, the rest of the way and earned a 65-57 American Midwest Conference victory over the Scots.
Columbia College improved to 12-7 (7-4 AMC), while the Scots fell to 11-7 (7-4 AMC).
Trailing, 41-30, with 16:45 remaining, the comeback attempt started for the Scots following a layup by Jonathan Iliya. Ray Price followed with a jumper of his own before Winston Peace knocked down back-to-back three-pointers to pull the Scot within three, 43-40. The Scots took their first lead of the game following a pair of threes by Hunter Daley with just under 10 minutes to go. Iliya finished off the Scots' 20-2 run with another layup before the momentum began to shift in favor of the Cougars.
Braden Wendel had a pair of three-point plays ahead of a three by Beau Washer that gave the Cougars a 52-50 advantage. The Scots grabbed the lead once more on another three by Daley, but Columbia College answered with a pair of free throws by Thibault Benabid and led the rest of the way.
Daley and Peace led the Scots with 17 and 12 points, respectively.
The Scots will return to action on Jan. 23 with an AMC road game at Lindenwood-Belleville at 7:30 p.m.
Crowley’s Ridge (Men) 79, Lincoln Christian 61
Press Release from Crowley’s Ridge College Athletics
Kyle Moore led CRC with 24 points as the Pioneers improved to 2-0 in conference with a 79-61 road win over Lincoln Christian.
Bo Roberson added 22 points, Randy Stanley scored 15 and Braeden Williams put in 10 points in the win.
