Vice President Mike Pence arrives in Memphis for MLK Holiday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence arrived in Memphis Sunday morning for the nationally recognized holiday honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.
Air Force Two landed at Memphis International Airport around 10 a.m. Memphians waited to greet the vice president at the airport before he departed for his tour of the National Civil Rights Museum.
Following the tour, Pence is set to share remarks at the Holy City Church of God in Christ in Raleigh.
COGIC Bishop Brandon Porter released a statement about the Vice-President’s visit to Holy City on Sunday. He says in part, “The Church of God In Christ does not control who a pastor allows in his pulpit, but we as a National Church Organization are not supporters or endorsers of President Donald Trump or any other party.”
Roads near the area are blocked until 1 p.m. Churches in the Raleigh area have been told that Sunday services could be impacted.
