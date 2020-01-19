Vote for the Hot Shot of the Week (1/13/2020 - 1/18/2020)

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Week 2 of Fast Break Friday Night is in the ledger. It’s time for you to pick the boys and girls Hot Shot of the Week.
Boys Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Valley View (Connor Tinsley & CJ Delancy connect on alley oop)
Our first nominee is Valley View. Connor Tinsley tees up CJ Delancy for an alley oop. The Blazers beat rival Westside on Monday, the View is 13 and 3 overall.
Jonesboro (4 Hurricanes touch the rock for 2)
Nominee number 2 is Jonesboro. The Golden Hurricane moved the rock in style, Amarion Wilson to Jake Harrell to Jesse Washington to Ryan Rouse for 2. JHS knocks off GCT Friday in the Game of the Night to move to 10-5 overall, 3-0 in 5A East play.
Girls Hot Shot of the Week Nominees
Nettleton (Elauna Eaton drops 33 pts)
Our first girls nominee is Nettleton. Elauna Eaton filled up the box score on Friday evening. She had 33 points, 13 rebounds, 4 assists, and 3 steals. The Lady Raiders beat West Memphis to move to 16-2.
Walnut Ridge (Bailey Augustine drops 49 pts)
Our second girls nominee is Walnut Ridge. Bailey Augustine dropped a career high 49 points Monday night. The state’s leading scorer fuelled the Lady Bobcats past Osceola, Walnut Ridge is in 2nd place in the 3A-3.
The poll opens Sunday at 4:00pm and closes Tuesday at 8:00pm. Chris will announce the winner in the Tuesday 10pm sportscast.
