Arkansas gas prices tumble 3 cents

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The average price for a gallon of gasoline in the Natural State fell three cents in the past week.
According to GasBuddy.com’s daily survey of 1,826 stations, regular unleaded gas in Arkansas now stands at $2.24/gallon.
That’s just 0.4 cents a gallon more than drivers paid a month ago, but still 32.9 cents more than this time last year.
Patrick DeHaan, head of petroleum analysis for GasBuddy, cites sagging oil prices for opening the door to gas prices declining. He expects prices to drop further “before the fun is over.”
“The Midwest has been the largest beneficiary of seasonal effects thus far with prices in several areas there declining upwards of 10-15 cents per gallon,” he said. “The rest of the country will follow lower for the time being as demand for gasoline remains abysmal.”
Currently, the national average is $2.55/gallon, down two cents from last week.
