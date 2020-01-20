Arkansas women defeat Vanderbilt 100-66 to improve to 15-3

NASHVILLE, Tenn. – No. 23 Arkansas (15-3, 3-2) dominated its way to its second straight win on Sunday, beating Vanderbilt (12-6, 2-3), 100-66, in Memorial Gymnasium. The Hogs’ 100 points in the contest marked the first time the Hogs hit the century mark in a road game since 1991, when the Razorbacks hung 108 on Baylor (3/6/1991). The Hogs also snapped a 12-game losing streak in Memorial Gymnasium, winning in the Commodores’ gym for the first time since 2001.