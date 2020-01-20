Heavy police presence north of Caraway

CRAIGHEAD COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - There is a heavy police presence on Craighead County Road 847 near Caraway.
Arkansas State Police, the Craighead County Sheriff’s Office, and Emerson Ambulance are on the scene.
Craighead County Sheriff Marty Boyd confirms with Region 8 News that a deputy was being taken to the hospital, describing their injuries as minor .
Details are limited, but Region 8’s Jurnee Taylor is on the scene working to get more details.
We will provide an update when we learn more.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.