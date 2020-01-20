Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Alexis Tolefree scored a career-high 25 points, Amber Ramirez added 18 points, and No. 23 Arkansas beat Vanderbilt 100-66. Rokia Doumbia had her first career double-double with a career-high 13 points and 10 rebounds. Arkansas hit 15 of 26 (57.7%) from behind the arc, scored 100 points on the road for the first time since 1991, and beat the Commodores at Memorial Gym for the first time since 2001. Koi Love led Vanderbilt with 20 points.
STORRS, Conn. (AP) — Megan Walker scored 24 points and the No. 4 UConn women routed Tulsa 92-34 to extend their American Athletic Conference winning streak to 127 games. Freshman Anna Makurat added a season-high 21 points and Crystal Dangerfield scored 16 for the Huskies. The 16-1 Huskies have won all 109 regular-season conference games and all six AAC Tournaments since joining the conference. Tulsa has lost five in a row. Addison Richards scored 11 points for the Golden Hurricane. UConn jumped out to an 11-2 lead and never trailed. The Huskies led 24-6 after a quarter and 48-11 at halftime.