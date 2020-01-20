Jan. 20: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Skies are mostly clear across the Mid-South this morning with temperatures ranging from the mid-teens to mid-20s.
Our wind chill in the single digits north and low teens everywhere else.
An intensifying upper-tropospheric jet streak is propagating across the Southern Plains and is responsible for the cirrus streaming toward the Mid-South.
Dry and chilly weather is anticipated across the region on Tuesday as shortwave ridging develops in the wake of the departing trough.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A youth celebration Sunday kicked off a series of events celebrating the life of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.
Hundreds of parishioners and non-parishioners packed a Memphis-area church Sunday for a speech by Vice President Mike Pence.
A former bank employee says she was fired for helping a cash-strapped customer buy gas and Christmas presents for his kids.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o’clock hour of Good Morning Region 8. Watch LIVE.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.