Latest Kansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

SUPER BOWL LOOKAHEAD
After cashing in on QB gambles, Niners, Chiefs in Super Bowl
In 2017, a pair of teams gambled on quarterbacks who had big-time potential. Both teams guessed right. The Kansas City Chiefs set up a date with the San Francisco 49ers in the Super Bowl on February second in Miami. The Chiefs are led by third-year quarterback Patrick Mahomes. The quarterback for the Niners is Jimmy Garoppolo. The Chiefs took a chance in the 2017 draft and traded away a first-round pick to move up and nab Mahomes. The Niners traded for Garappolo and gave him a big contract after he'd made only seven NFL starts. Now, both are taking their team to the Super Bowl. The opening point spread for the game: pick 'em.
KANSAS EARTHQUAKE
4.5 magnitude earthquake shakes southern Kansas
HUTCHINSON, Kan. (AP) — A small earthquake has been reported in southern Kansas. The U.S. Geological Survey said a magnitude 4.5 earthquake struck near Hutchinson shortly after 1 p.m. Sunday. No damage was immediately reported. The Hutchinson News reports that the earthquake happened near where several others have happened in Reno County. Kansas began seeing a spike in earthquakes in 2014 that were blamed on wastewater injection wells from oil and gas production. The number of quakes began tapering off after oil prices dropped and regulations were enacted.
UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS-GREEK LIFE
Task force recommends changes for Kansas Greek system
LAWRENCE, Kan. (AP) — A task force that examined Greek life at the University of Kansas is recommending a return to Friday morning classes and a stronger effort to connect fraternities and sororities with the community. The university formed the task force in November 2018 to improve safety and efficiency in the Greek community. The task force said the Greek community must eliminate hazing. Its recommendations for achieving that goal includes forming a group to identify and address hazing and address the root causes. Chancellor Douglas Girod said the task force strongly supports fraternities and sororities despite national concerns about hazing and substance abuse.
OFFICER-INVOLVED SHOOTING
Nebraska man in Kansas officer-involved shooting arrested
LARNED, Kan. (AP) — The Kansas Bureau of Investigation says a Nebraska man involved in a fight with a sheriff's deputy who fired shots at him has been arrested. Authorities say the shooting happened early Saturday following a traffic stop near the west-central Kansas town of Larned. A KBI news release says a Pawnee County sheriff's deputy shot at a passenger in the vehicle following an altercation. The passenger then fled on foot. The KBI says the passenger, identified as 21-year-old Alejandro Alvarado, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was later found at Pawnee Rock, Kansas, and arrested. He had not been shot.
INTERSTATE SHOOTING-KANSAS
2 people shot, injured as they road along Kansas interstate
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Police in Kansas City, Kansas, are looking for a shooter who injured two people on Interstate 35. The Kansas City Star reports that the shooting happened just after 1 p.m. Friday. The victims told police that a vehicle traveling northeast on the interstate pulled up to their car, then someone inside it began shooting. Police spokesman, Officer Jonathan Westbrook, says the victims were the driver and passenger in the car that was targeted. Westbrook says their injuries appeared not to be life-threatening. Police have not announced any arrests or suspects, nor given a suspected motive for the shooting.
SETTING UTILITY RATES
Kansas rising electric rate-making process favors utilities
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — An independent review of Kansas' rising electricity prices shows the process that determines rates favors utilities over consumers and could be improved. According to the Kansas News Service, lawmakers concerned that electricity prices were no longer competitive with neighboring states requested the study by London Economics in a bill passed during the 2019 legislative session. The report concludes there is no single, easy fix, but offers three main suggestions. Legislators in the House and Senate Utilities Committees are expected to be briefed on the report’s findings when the session begins next week.
AP-US-XGR-MEDICAL-MARIJUANA-KANSAS
Advocates' hopes high as Kansas heads for medical pot debate
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — Kansas lawmakers expect this year to have their most serious debate so far on medical marijuana. They're fueling high hopes for advocates who've been stymied by state's prohibitionist roots and a Republican-controlled Legislature. Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly has said she would sign a bill. A House committee has committed itself to reviewing the issue, and its members had a brief, informal debate in the year's first meeting earlier this week. Legislators in both parties concede that they're being forced to consider the issue more seriously because conservative neighbors Missouri and Oklahoma legalized the medical use of marijuana through ballot initiatives.
KANSAS SUPREME COURT-VACANCY
Judge, lawyer, AG's staffer finalists for top Kansas court
TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — A Kansas Court of Appeals judge, a Lawrence attorney and a veteran prosecutor now working for the attorney general's office are finalists for a state Supreme Court seat. A lawyer-led state nominating commission on Friday sent the candidates' names to Gov. Laura Kelly. She has until March 17 to pick one. The finalists are Court of Appeals Judge Thomas Malone, Lawrence attorney Keynen Wall and Steven Obermeier, who worked three decades as a Johnson County prosecutor before becoming assistant state solicitor general in 2017. A seat on the seven-member court is open because former Chief Justice Lawton Nuss retired.