Sheriff: Callers posing as sheriff’s office asking for private info; it’s a scam

RANDOLPH COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - The Randolph County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple calls from area residents, saying they’re getting calls from people posing as the sheriff’s office asking for their private information.
Randolph County Sheriff Kevin Bell told Region 8 News that they're aware of the calls, and to remind everyone that his deputies would never call and ask for private information.
Bell said the callers have been asking for social security numbers and other private information.
Bell said if you get such a call, hang up, and report it to the sheriff’s office at 870-892-8888.
