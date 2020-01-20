Survivor recounts confused, chaotic cult rite that killed 7

Dina Blanco show injuries on her back during an interview at Luis Fabrega Hospital in Santiago, Panama, Sunday, Jan. 19, 2020. The survivor of a cult ceremony that killed 7 people in her remote village in Panama says she was ordered to close her eyes, was beaten and knocked unconscious during the ritual. Her father and her son managed to escape but Blanco and her daughter Inés, who died, were not so lucky. (Source: AP Photo/Juan Zamorano/AP)