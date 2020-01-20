Youth kick off MLK Jr. Day celebration with Sunday program

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -A Region 8 youth organization came together to celebrate and honor a civil rights legend Sunday.
The NEA Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. youth celebration took place at Jonesboro High School, featuring singing, a theater skit, and dancing by children across Jonesboro.
This comes the day before hundreds across the nation celebrate Martin Luther King Junior Day, as he worked towards non-violent activism in the civil rights movement to unify people.
One of the performers said he hoped those in attendance received the message sent during tonight’s program.
“Bringing everybody together for one common goal, you know," Erik Wilson said. "To unify everyone as much as we can. Hence the reason we throw this on because that’s what Dr. King once again tried to do, unify us all.”
