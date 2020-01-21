A Better Region 8: Remembering the legacy and life of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

(KAIT) - Many of us have Jan. 20 off to celebrate and honor the legacy of Doctor Martin Luther King, Junior.
When we say legacy, we specifically mean his legacy to improve the rights of all Americans.
One of his most notable quotes came during the “I Have a Dream” speech.
He said, “I have a dream that my four children will one day live in a nation where they will not be judged by the color of their skin, but by the content of their character.”
That was in 1963. In 2020, we frankly have a long way to go.
There is progress in ensuring that this great experiment called democracy will succeed.
It starts with knowing the other person’s point of view and that if someone disagrees with you, that doesn’t make them an enemy.
The United States was founded on the fact that we are the world’s melting pot of people and ideas.
Our country will only stand if everyone has a voice, not just those who speak loudest.
It’s a big part of why we have holidays and named streets after Doctor King, so we won’t forget all voices.
