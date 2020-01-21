Carjack suspect wanted in Mississippi Co., Mo. arrested in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Kevin R. Jobe 23, is facing several charges, after leading authorities on a multi-county chase.
According to the Sikeston Department of Public Safety, on Jan. 19, around 9:15 a.m., Sikeston DPS officers attempted to stop a black Toyota Camry. Jobe the driver, drove away as an officer attempted to walk up to the vehicle.
Authorities from Sikeston DPS and Scott County Deputies followed Jobe into Mississippi County near Highway NN. He then crashed his vehicle, rolling it over several times.
When Jobe had wrecked, a female driver who was passing by stopped to check on him. Jobe, pushed the female driver back into her pickup truck, and drove away with the victim inside.
According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol and Scott County Deputies, soon after taking the pickup. Jobe pushed the female victim out of the passenger side of her vehicle.
The female victim was airlifted to a St. Louis hospital for her injuries, from being pushed from the vehicle.
Jobe, was arrested Monday morning, Jan. 20, near a gas station at the intersection of Hanover St. and William St.
According to Missouri State Highway Patrol Sgt. Jeff McCullough,there was a brief chase with Jobe in Cape Girardeau County on Monday morning.
Law enforcement were unable, at that time, to stop the vehicle.
Later on in the morning, a person in Cape Girardeau reported seeing the vehicle and contacted police. Officers responded to the area and the suspect was arrested.
Jobe faced charges for resisting arrest, driving while revoked and failure to stop at stop sign x’s 20 with no bond.
He will face additional charges from other agencies based on events that occurred after the pursuit.
The truck has been towed to the Cape County Sheriff’s Office where it will processed for evidence.
Police said the truck will be returned to the owner as soon as it can be released from the investigation.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol continues to investigate the event in Mississippi County.
