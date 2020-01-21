Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. signs unveiled in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After years of debate, a final ordinance was passed to rename Commerce Drive to Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive and the dream for many became a reality on the national holiday.
“When you believe in something and you want to make a change, you have to use your voice,” Craighead County’s National Association for the Advancement of Colored People President Emma Agnew said.
There were cheers when the signs were unveiled. It all took place Monday on the corner of Highland Drive and what was formally know as Commerce Drive.
There were multiple speakers at the event including the ordinance sponsors Councilman David McClain, Councilman LJ Bryant, and Councilman Dr. Charles Coleman.
Mayor Harold Perrin was also there for the change.
“Today is a day of healing, a day of success,” Mayor Perrin said.
Agnew said Monday was a historic day for the City of Jonesboro and she was happy to see it finally complete.
“For a small town in the South to realize and recognize that this street renaming means so much to so many people and that it is important,” Agnew said.
Agnew said this has been something many in the community have wanted for 12 to 15 years.
She said today’s legacy for the generations to come should be one of speaking up when you truly believe in something.
