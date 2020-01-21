Electric crews to conduct planned outage in Mississippi County Jan. 21

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) -Residents in several Mississippi County towns can expect a power outage on Tuesday, Jan. 21.
According to a Facebook post from the Mississippi County Electric Cooperative Inc., the outage will help restore normal service feeds at 8:30 a.m.
This will affect members in the Clear Lake, Sandy Ridge, and Luxora areas.
The restoration comes after bypasses were put in place after storms caused outages on Jan. 11.
Crews will make every effort to minimize the duration of the outage.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.