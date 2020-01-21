Feleipe Franks announces transfer to Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Razorbacks will have another quarterback on their roster beginning in 2020.
Former Florida Gators signal caller Feleipe Franks has announced via Instagram that he has enrolled at Arkansas.
Franks was sidelined for much of 2019, throwing for just 698 yards and five touchdowns in four games.
During his entire career at Florida he threw for 4,593 yards and 38 touchdown passes in four seasons in Gainesville.
He will be immediately eligible to next season.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.