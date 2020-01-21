Here is the latest Mid-America sports news from The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs advanced to their first Super Bowl in 50 years by doing things decidedly their way. They let Patrick Mahomes and their potent offense wing the ball all over the field, never worrying for a moment that they were being too cavalier. They stuffed the line of scrimmage to take away Tennessee running back Derrick Henry, then did just enough in pass defense to ensure the Titans' Ryan Tannehill didn't beat them through the air. It all added up to a 35-24 victory in the AFC title game and a spot in the Chiefs' first Super Bowl since the 1969 season.