Hundreds march, celebrate Martin Luther King, Jr. Day in Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -"If you can’t fly then run, if you can’t run then walk, if you can’t walk then crawl, but whatever you do you have to keep moving forward."
Those words were spoken by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and on Monday, hundreds of people moved forward, along with dozens of cars as they marched the streets of Jonesboro to celebrate Dr. King’s legacy.
The morning began with a march and parade to the Fowler Center, following with a ceremony featuring the Northeast Arkansas MLK singers, local leaders, and special keynote speaker John Register, an inspirational speaker, and well-known painter.
A marching participant representing the Arkansas Department of Human Services said Dr. King loved children and she wanted to help send a message and conquer his dream by more families fostering kids in the system.
“He wanted a better future and a brighter future, one that he never had," Brooklin Moore said. "He wanted to show that kids are the future and that they need a better one, and DHS helps with that.”
This year’s celebration was put on by the Northeast Arkansas Dr. Martin Luther King Planning Committee.
Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.