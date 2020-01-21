Jan. 21: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Lingering snow flurries are possible during the morning commute as a deck of low-level clouds move out of Region 8.
Look for “Feels Like” temperatures in the low teens with northeast winds gusting to 20 mph.
These winds should die down this afternoon as sunshine breaks out across Region 8.
Today’s highs will struggle to reach the mid-30s once again.
We’re watching our next system closely, as a brief wintry mix in our western counties could impact the Thursday morning drive.
Meteorologist Zach Holder has your forecast coming up at the top of the hour.
News Headlines
A man is behind bars this morning, accused of shooting a Craighead County sheriff’s deputy during an incident last night in Caraway.
The City of Jonesboro commemorated Martin Luther King, Jr. Day by unveiling street signs in honor of the slain civil rights leader.
The legalization of medical marijuana in Arkansas has many businesses reconsidering their policies and procedures, including area schools.
President Donald Trump’s impeachment trial gets underway today in Washington.
Destiny Quinn and Adam Jones will have those stories and more coming up in the 6 o'clock hour of Good Morning Region 8.
