2 more inmates killed at Parchman prison in Mississippi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Authorities are investigating after two more inmates were killed at Parchman prison.
Officials with the Mississippi Department of Corrections said the deaths appear to be an isolated incident. They do not think this is a continuation of the recent retaliatory killings.
The inmates were found killed Monday night, according to MDOC.
The Parchman chaplain has reached out to the next of kin for the inmates, but officials have not released the identity of the inmates killed to the public.
Details surrounding the deaths have not been released.
Jan. 19, an inmate was found hanging in a cell at Parchman. Inmate Gabriel Carman was found around 6:20 p.m. in Unit 29.
Multiple deaths have also been reported in Mississippi prison within the last month. Some related to riots within Parchman.
