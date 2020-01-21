Dump truck and Hoxie school bus crash, bus flipped

LAWRENCE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A multi-vehicle crash on Highway 63 has closed the southbound lanes of the highway south of Walnut Ridge, and sent at least one child to the hospital.
According to the Arkansas Department of Transportation, the crash involves a Hoxie school bus, a dump truck, several other vehicles and injuries are reported.
One child was airlifted, but the condition of the child is not known.
The extent of the injuries is not known at this time.
The bus was flipped into a nearby ditch, and the video shows heavy damage to the back of the bus.
A Hoxie school official tells Region 8 News the bus involved in the crash would be known as bus 5, which makes stops in southeast Hoxie and Highway 63.
The crash is about 1.6 miles south of the Highway 91 intersection.
The southbound lanes of Highway 63 are being rerouted at this time.
Details are limited, but Region 8 News has a crew at the scene and will have more updates as soon as they become available.
