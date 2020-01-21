New restaurant tossing up salads, jobs

Twana and Travis Budnik announced they will open a Salad Station restaurant this year in Jonesboro. (Source: The Salad Station)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | January 21, 2020 at 8:21 AM CST - Updated January 21 at 9:10 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant is expected to bring custom-made salads and dozens of jobs to Northeast Arkansas.

Twana and Travis Budnik announced they will open a Salad Station restaurant this year in Jonesboro.

Right now, the location of the restaurant has not been determined.

According to a news release, the Budniks hope “to find a location that will be suitable for students, families, and all residents, as well as visitors.”

The restaurant, which features build-your-own salads, will hire approximately 20 to 24 employees.

A company spokesperson said there are plans to open three Salad Stations in northeast Arkansas in the coming months.

