New restaurant tossing up salads, jobs

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A new restaurant is expected to bring custom-made salads and dozens of jobs to Northeast Arkansas.
Twana and Travis Budnik announced they will open a Salad Station restaurant this year in Jonesboro.
Right now, the location of the restaurant has not been determined.
According to a news release, the Budniks hope “to find a location that will be suitable for students, families, and all residents, as well as visitors.”
The restaurant, which features build-your-own salads, will hire approximately 20 to 24 employees.
A company spokesperson said there are plans to open three Salad Stations in northeast Arkansas in the coming months.
