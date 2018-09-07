Next System Brings Rain/Freezing Rain Wednesday Night

Our streak of cold weather will continue over the next few days. Temperatures tonight will be in the mid-20s again as clouds increase. We’ll get closer to the 40s on Wednesday though most come up just short with highs in the upper 30s expected. A few showers are possible later in the day with better rain chances coming overnight. Temperatures will hover near freezing so we’ll have to watch for freezing rain mainly in the Ozarks. This is very similar to last Friday when we saw a light glaze of ice develop on elevated surfaces. Temperatures have been much colder compared to last week so a few slick spots on overpasses or bridges could develop in areas where temperatures stay below freezing. By Thursday morning, temperatures should start to rise above freezing area-wide with just plain rain expected through the rest of the day. A few lingering showers or flurries could linger into Friday. We’ll keep you updated as we watch temperatures closely Wednesday night.